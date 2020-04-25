Previous
Next
We Remember by helenw2
Photo 3014

We Remember

Anzac Day in New Zealand today. I spotted some pictures displayed on a bus stand so created an artwork with them to commemorate the day
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise