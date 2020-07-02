Sign up
Photo 3082
Lone Tree Valley
lovely patch of light in a drizzly day in Ohariu Valley
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Margo
ace
Bleak but beautiful
July 2nd, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Outstanding in every way. Love the lines, the processing the tone... Really nice--fave!
July 2nd, 2020
Helen Westerbeke
@aikiuser
thanks very much :-)
July 2nd, 2020
