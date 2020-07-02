Previous
Next
Lone Tree Valley by helenw2
Photo 3082

Lone Tree Valley

lovely patch of light in a drizzly day in Ohariu Valley
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Bleak but beautiful
July 2nd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Outstanding in every way. Love the lines, the processing the tone... Really nice--fave!
July 2nd, 2020  
Helen Westerbeke
@aikiuser thanks very much :-)
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise