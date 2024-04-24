Previous
Good Hair Day by helenw2
Photo 4798

Good Hair Day

I always keep an eye out for this fella on my way home over the Haywards and he was close enough to shoot today - so cute - his hair reminds me of a Highland cow which I love as well.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
April 24th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Very sweet.
April 24th, 2024  
