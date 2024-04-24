Sign up
Photo 4798
Good Hair Day
I always keep an eye out for this fella on my way home over the Haywards and he was close enough to shoot today - so cute - his hair reminds me of a Highland cow which I love as well.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
April 24th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Very sweet.
April 24th, 2024
