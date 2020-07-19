Previous
That Guy by helenw2
Photo 3099

That Guy

My friends Meloney and Ruan got married a year ago and didn't have any photos, so I enjoyed a nice shoot with them today at the Botanical Gardens
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details

Nick ace
I bet they were really grateful to you for offering to do a shoot with them. This is lovely.
July 19th, 2020  
