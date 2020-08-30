Sign up
Photo 3141
Rest
we visited other friends today who had a lovely little Schnauzer called Lucy - loved how she lay down next to hubby with her legs out in a similar fashion for a lie down in the sun.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
KazzaMazoo
ace
Oh gorgeous. Our rabbit used to lay in the same manner, back legs stretched out.
August 30th, 2020
