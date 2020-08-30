Previous
Next
Rest by helenw2
Photo 3141

Rest

we visited other friends today who had a lovely little Schnauzer called Lucy - loved how she lay down next to hubby with her legs out in a similar fashion for a lie down in the sun.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KazzaMazoo ace
Oh gorgeous. Our rabbit used to lay in the same manner, back legs stretched out.
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise