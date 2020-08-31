Previous
Mask Up Monday by helenw2
Mask Up Monday

first day of mandatory face coverings on public transport today. Not many people travelling and lots of spaces too!
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Helen Westerbeke
