Covid Couture by helenw2
Photo 3143

Covid Couture

peeps rockin the masks everywhere, becoming socially unacceptable to wear "surgical" masks now.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
