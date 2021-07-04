Previous
Prancing Panther by helenw2
Photo 3629

Prancing Panther

my cousin's kitten Batman came around for another play date and it was his first time in the outdoors as they live in an apartment. Lots of fun
4th July 2021

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
Leslie ace
great action capture
July 4th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
How lovely to see him having fun!
July 4th, 2021  
