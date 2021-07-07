Previous
Best Foot Forward by helenw2
Best Foot Forward

lovely light on the Shags drying their wings out at Hikoikoi Reserve in Petone
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL
Lovely lighting on the belly.
July 7th, 2021  
