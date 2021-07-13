Previous
Storm Shelter by helenw2
Photo 3647

Storm Shelter

Bit of a stormy day today, This gull had a front row view of the rain coming over the harbour. Not sure how much shelter the teepee would provide!
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
