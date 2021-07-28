Previous
Double Denim Dude by helenw2
Photo 3677

Double Denim Dude

spotted this guy rocking the latest trend along Lambton Quay
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

