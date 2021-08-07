Previous
Next
Sonnets to Snooze By by helenw2
Photo 3697

Sonnets to Snooze By

hubby and I stayed at the old convent in Jerusalem this weekend with my camera club. We enjoyed time in this sitting room waiting for the rest of them with a roaring fire and reading poems by James K Baxter who lived and wrote there also
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise