Plague Doctor at Work by helenw2
Photo 3722

Plague Doctor at Work

bit of fun with the black plague doctor character as our local suburb is now a hot spot. I had to composite hubby in as he didn't want to do it in the main street!
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
