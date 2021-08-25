Previous
Imprisoned by helenw2
Photo 3731

Imprisoned

discovered this fence with snowflake ornaments in a street in Johnsonville and had fun with a "behind the bars" theme to show how it feels in lockdown at times
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
