Photo 3731
Imprisoned
discovered this fence with snowflake ornaments in a street in Johnsonville and had fun with a "behind the bars" theme to show how it feels in lockdown at times
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Views
10
365
X-T4
25th August 2021 1:37pm
