Isolation Island by helenw2
Photo 4055

Isolation Island

my bro Ian is self isolating so as to not jeopardise his flight to the states in under 4 weeks, so Mum made him a table outside at our family lunch
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand.
