Cautionary Tale by helenw2
Photo 4083

Cautionary Tale

love cones and trollies, so couldn't resist this scene in Johnsonville on the way to brunch, and got hubby to be in it in the background too!
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
Photo Details

