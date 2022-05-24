Sign up
Photo 4126
Ripple in Time
this black backed gull was busy parading up and down the pools outside the justice building in Wellington, and I had fun capturing him and his reflection
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4126
photos
63
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th May 2022 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
