Ripple in Time by helenw2
Photo 4126

Ripple in Time

this black backed gull was busy parading up and down the pools outside the justice building in Wellington, and I had fun capturing him and his reflection
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1130% complete

