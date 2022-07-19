Previous
Slight of Hand by helenw2
Photo 4180

Slight of Hand

hubby and I have been enjoying card games with my cousins the last couple of evenings and Rueben is very fancy with his shuffling!
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Delwyn Barnett ace
Wow, this really portrays the shuffle speed.
July 19th, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
Love thé blur. Awesome shot.
July 19th, 2022  
