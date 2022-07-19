Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4180
Slight of Hand
hubby and I have been enjoying card games with my cousins the last couple of evenings and Rueben is very fancy with his shuffling!
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th July 2022 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Wow, this really portrays the shuffle speed.
July 19th, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
Love thé blur. Awesome shot.
July 19th, 2022
