Photo 4203
A Capital Ending
full on day at work today, thought I would enjoy the sunset at Oriental Parade on the way home!
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Kartia
ace
Capital shot! Love the light glinting off the plane.
August 12th, 2022
