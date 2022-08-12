Previous
Next
A Capital Ending by helenw2
Photo 4203

A Capital Ending

full on day at work today, thought I would enjoy the sunset at Oriental Parade on the way home!
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kartia ace
Capital shot! Love the light glinting off the plane.
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise