Photo 4214
Love Bite
caught Mr duck having his way with Mrs duck at Staglands today
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th August 2022 11:48am
kali
ace
ha i read that as shaglands hahaha
August 24th, 2022
kali
ace
nice of him to hold her head above water !
August 24th, 2022
