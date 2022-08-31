Previous
Sure Strider by helenw2
Sure Strider

thought this lady was working it along Lambton Quay today.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely candid
August 31st, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Great attitude - nice matching heels!
August 31st, 2022  
