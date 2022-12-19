Previous
Christmas Minstrels by helenw2
Christmas Minstrels

this wind instrument band sounded amazing in Midland Park. I found a Festive surround to put them in from a nearby jewellery store
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
