Photo 4324
Christmas Minstrels
this wind instrument band sounded amazing in Midland Park. I found a Festive surround to put them in from a nearby jewellery store
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
