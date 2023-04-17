Sign up
Photo 4440
Keeping a Distance
not sure why this guy was sitting back to front on this bench Love his shirt that seems to say he is with the people behind him on the other side of the road.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
17th April 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
