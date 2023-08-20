Sign up
Photo 4558
Bend it like a Tui
taken just before the Tui flew off
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
20th August 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Lovely Helen ,one of my favourite birds fav
August 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 20th, 2023
