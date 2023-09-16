Previous
Dishes Duty by helenw2
Photo 4584

Dishes Duty

no matter how many times we threw him out, Basil was determined to lick up all the water in the kitchen sink!
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Ha ha my friend's cat does exactly the same. He sits in the sink until she turns on the tap so he can drink from it. Won't drink water from a bowl.
September 17th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
I love how you have caught the tongue!
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise