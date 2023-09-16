Sign up
Previous
Photo 4584
Dishes Duty
no matter how many times we threw him out, Basil was determined to lick up all the water in the kitchen sink!
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4584
photos
64
followers
53
following
1255% complete
View this month »
4577
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
16th September 2023 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Ha ha my friend's cat does exactly the same. He sits in the sink until she turns on the tap so he can drink from it. Won't drink water from a bowl.
September 17th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I love how you have caught the tongue!
September 17th, 2023
