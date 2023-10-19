Sign up
Previous
Photo 4617
I See You
I was shooting this seeing eye dog when happily its owner started to interact with it while on the train this morning.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
