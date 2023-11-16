Sign up
Previous
Photo 4644
Sunshine and Smiles
this guy was very happy to be holding up the wall in the sunshine on Maginnity Street.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4644
photos
66
followers
55
following
1272% complete
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
16th November 2023 11:59am
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
ace
Good candid
November 16th, 2023
