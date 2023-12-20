Previous
Backyard Beauty by helenw2
Photo 4677

Backyard Beauty

spent hours waiting for Tui's to land on our flax flowers, thankfully some landed for me and I just really liked this one!
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
It has a very inquisitive look to it.
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise