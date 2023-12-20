Sign up
Photo 4677
Backyard Beauty
spent hours waiting for Tui's to land on our flax flowers, thankfully some landed for me and I just really liked this one!
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Christina
ace
It has a very inquisitive look to it.
December 20th, 2023
