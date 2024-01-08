Previous
Shady Spot for Lease by helenw2
Shady Spot for Lease

thought this scene was cool in Lambton Quay
8th January 2024

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL ace
Lovely light consider the sun was so strong when I met you.
January 8th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu right! think I noticed this lady in the shade coz I wanted to be there - haha
January 8th, 2024  
