Roadside Rescue by helenw2
Photo 4704

Roadside Rescue

hit a rock on Transmission Gully today. A nice cop came and parked behind me to protect me from other cars while I waited for the towie. Eventually got everything fixed and of course had to document it all!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL ace
I hope you are ok.
January 17th, 2024  
