Previous
Seriously by helenw2
Photo 4861

Seriously

this ginger was pushed out of his house with too many people at a party, so I got to spend some time with him, but he was very serious!
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise