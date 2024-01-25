Previous
Too Hot to Handle by helenw2
Photo 4712

Too Hot to Handle

too cute. A grandad (I think) helping his grandie lick up a melting ice cream in the middle of a bustling Lambton Quay.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise