Previous
Photo 4713
GloWings
had a fun time shooting Sparrows fluttering at a banana my friend hung up in front of her windows.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
1
2
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
26th January 2024 2:06pm
Joan Robillard
ace
That is an amazing shot
January 26th, 2024
