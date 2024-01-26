Previous
GloWings by helenw2
Photo 4713

GloWings

had a fun time shooting Sparrows fluttering at a banana my friend hung up in front of her windows.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
That is an amazing shot
January 26th, 2024  
