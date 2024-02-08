Previous
Three's a Crowd by helenw2
Three's a Crowd

spotted on the way home
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs ace
Ha ha the guy with the glasses looks surprised that you are taking his photo.
February 8th, 2024  
julia ace
Great streety..
February 8th, 2024  
