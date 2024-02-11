Previous
Peekaboo by helenw2
Peekaboo

my first look at the Nankeen Night Heron in NZ, some of which roost near a cafe in Upokongaro near Whanganui. This is a chick on its nest.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia ace
Never heard of them, so had to Google.. lucky to get a great shot..
February 11th, 2024  
