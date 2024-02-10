Previous
On The Fence by helenw2
On The Fence

met this chap in the lovely evening light on my friends street in Trentham
10th February 2024

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
When you look quick he/she seems to be floating in the air.
February 10th, 2024  
