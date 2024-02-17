Previous
Nells Corner by helenw2
Nells Corner

We had a lovely visit with Mark's Aunty Nell who is 96 now and lives in Mt Egmont. She has around 30 grandchildren and around 40 great grandchildren! We have been useless on Marks side, his mother has one grandchild! (from his brother)
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Suzanne ace
Oh I like her cosy little corner with all her 'stuff' around her and at hand!
February 17th, 2024  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely portrait.
February 17th, 2024  
