Previous
Cracking Good Read by helenw2
Photo 4744

Cracking Good Read

loved this character and think the cracked glass adds to the story at Wellington Railway Station.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Wonderful character and wonderful street photo. Well spotted.
February 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise