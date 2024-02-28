Sign up
Photo 4744
Cracking Good Read
loved this character and think the cracked glass adds to the story at Wellington Railway Station.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th February 2024 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Wonderful character and wonderful street photo. Well spotted.
February 28th, 2024
