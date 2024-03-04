Previous
Asleep on the Job by helenw2
Photo 4749

Asleep on the Job

my boy Basil snoozing on his supervisory watch which is typical! oh well, I got my quilt done without his help - what a surprise!
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise