Photo 4775
Creature Comfort
not sure what this cutie is on a leaf in a friends garden
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
11
3
365
X-T5
1st April 2024 11:39am
Wylie
ace
that would be a wasp, hope you didn't get too close!
April 1st, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
@pusspup
gee, never would have guessed! nope didn't get too close
April 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 1st, 2024
