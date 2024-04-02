Sign up
Previous
Photo 4776
On The Nose
spotted in Bunny Street
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
4
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4776
photos
79
followers
66
following
1308% complete
View this month »
4769
4770
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
2nd April 2024 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christina
ace
Interesting finger position
April 2nd, 2024
Karen
ace
First-class candid! I find myself doing something similar too when I'm deep in thought - I tend to pinch my nose 😅
April 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
He’s deep in thought… good capture
April 2nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
funny :)
April 2nd, 2024
