Previous
On The Nose by helenw2
Photo 4776

On The Nose

spotted in Bunny Street
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Interesting finger position
April 2nd, 2024  
Karen ace
First-class candid! I find myself doing something similar too when I'm deep in thought - I tend to pinch my nose 😅
April 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
He’s deep in thought… good capture
April 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
funny :)
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise