Between Rides by helenw2
Between Rides

this guy was well stretched out enjoying his book in the afternoon sun today.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs ace
He is enjoying the sunshine as well as his book
April 9th, 2024  
