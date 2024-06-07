Previous
Empty Nester by helenw2
Empty Nester

these little ones weren't too happy to be left in the nest, hopefully they will get some food when their parent returns!
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
