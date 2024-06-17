Sign up
Previous
Photo 4849
Look Out
scary stuff on Lambton Quay today.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th June 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Great shot! I love the background and how it interacts with the various live humans. Nicely spotted!
June 17th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
haha, what a catch.
June 17th, 2024
