Puffball by helenw2
Photo 4896

Puffball

so much racket from all the Tui's in the trees at Johnsonville mall carpark today, I just had to get in amongst it while hubby was at the doctors.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

