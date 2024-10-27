Previous
The Princess and the Jelly by helenw2
Photo 4978

The Princess and the Jelly

so cool, this is a queen grub lying in royal jelly.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1363% complete

Kartia ace
Wow, that is amazing!
October 27th, 2024  
