Seagull on the rocks by helstor365
Photo 1327

Seagull on the rocks

I bought an adapter so that I can use my Canon lenses on the Sony A7. I now have autofocus and aperture control on all my Canon EF lenses from the Sony camera.

This shot is from my first walk with the Sony A7 with an old EF 24-85mm lens attached. Works great!
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Brian ace
Great result.
August 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous capture and scene, you sure know what you are doing.
August 8th, 2024  
