The leprosy museum by helstor365
Photo 1333

The leprosy museum

Raining quite heavily today so only took the waterproof Olympus TG-5 with me on my walk. This is a jpg taken with the "vintage" picture style (almost straight out of camera :-)

The photo shows the entrance to the Leprosy Museum in Bergen:

"Between 1850 and 1900 Bergen had three hospitals for leprosy patients and the largest concentration of patients in Europe. In many parts of the world leprosy is commonly known as Hansen’s disease, after the Norwegian physician Gerhard Armauer Hansen who discovered the leprosy bacillus in Bergen in 1873."
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
365% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and interesting info.
August 14th, 2024  
