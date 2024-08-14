The leprosy museum

Raining quite heavily today so only took the waterproof Olympus TG-5 with me on my walk. This is a jpg taken with the "vintage" picture style (almost straight out of camera :-)



The photo shows the entrance to the Leprosy Museum in Bergen:



"Between 1850 and 1900 Bergen had three hospitals for leprosy patients and the largest concentration of patients in Europe. In many parts of the world leprosy is commonly known as Hansen’s disease, after the Norwegian physician Gerhard Armauer Hansen who discovered the leprosy bacillus in Bergen in 1873."