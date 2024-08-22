Sign up
Photo 1341
Not tempting today...
Wet day here today (even by Bergen standards :-)
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1678
photos
88
followers
36
following
Tags
wet
,
bench
,
empty
Diana
ace
Beautifully green though!
August 22nd, 2024
Neil
ace
Finish your walk and have a nice warming coffee.
August 22nd, 2024
