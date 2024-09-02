Previous
Red railing by helstor365
2 / 365

Red railing

Same building as the red door:

https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-07-03
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous composition and capture, wonderful clarity, lines and textures.
September 2nd, 2024  
